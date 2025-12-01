Gunshot call ends with man’s arrest after 13-hour Kissimmee standoff

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County deputies arrested a man after a standoff lasting more than 13 hours in Kissimmee.

The incident started when deputies responded to a criminal mischief report on Biscayne Road and heard a gunshot. Dalton Sears, 33, allegedly fired a gun at a mobile home park, which led to a standoff during which he hid under a mobile home.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the mobile home and safely evacuated its residents. They used gas and pepper balls to coax Sears out from under the home.

Sears was detained shortly before 3:00 pm and faces charges of drug possession, resisting arrest with violence, and battery against a law enforcement officer. Investigators recovered guns and drugs nearby, though the exact types were not specified.

Sears is at Osceola County Jail facing multiple charges after a lengthy standoff.

