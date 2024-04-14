H Mart Orlando Korean grocery store chain construction value, potential timeline revealed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

It’s been more than three years since the $9.6 million transaction for the Orange County building that is to become the first H Mart in Florida — and, while a contractor has been selected and crews have been observed at the site, the popular Korean grocery chain has not announced an opening date or posted job listings for the Orlando store.

However, it has added the to-be-opened Orlando store to its website with a “coming soon” label.

Additionally, permits issued for work to be done on the 183,000-square-foot retail building at 7501 W. Colonial Drive, west of Orlando’s city limits and east of Ocoee, have shed some light on a potential timeline for the store’s completion — as well as its cost.

