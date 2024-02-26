Half-a-cent sales tax approval could tackle millions of dollars in Marion County school district

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Monday, Marion County district leaders toured four schools to get a first-hand look at how the aging schools are holding up and the major repairs needed for the future.

District leaders walked through Marion Technical Institute, Bellview Elementary, Dunnellon Middle School, and Dunnellon High Schools showcasing some of our capital needs.

District leaders estimates 830 million dollars are needed to maintain the schools the way they are.

“You see the facilities. What you don’t see hear, or what you don’t see are the pipes underground, the cost to replace old HVAC units, and the pipes that have holes in them,” said Dr. Diane Gullet, Marion County Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Diane Gullet said the county has not seen impact fees in 13 years and 15 years since the county has seen sales tax.

Read: Police investigate man’s death inside home in Melbourne neighborhood

“It’s the perfect storm for us because it’s been years of not a lot of growth, and suddenly a lot of growth and not having the money to address the aging buildings,” said Gullet.

Tuesday, County Commissioners voted to push forward on a resolution from the school board for a half-a-cent-sales tax that would go on the November Election.

The half-a-cent sales tax would go towards improvement projects for schools, help with enrollment growth, and more.

The district said over half the schools are over 50 years old.

Read: Sheriff: 13 arrests made in shooting that killed woman, injured 5 others in Seminole County

Currently, Dunnellon is seeing an overcrowding issue.

The school is using portables for classrooms to help temporarily combat it.

“We’re at a 129 percent capacity. Which means we don’t have enough room structurally for our students,” said Wade Martin, Dunnellon High School Principal.

If approved by voters, the sales tax would be in place for ten years.

Read: 5 arrested in connection with drug pop-up shop in Orlando

It cannot be used for reoccurring expenses like salaries but can be used for building maintenance and construction projects.

“We cannot wait. We’re addressing the current needs, but I also talk about addressing the future needs. We have to do both. That’s our responsibility to our students,” said Gullet.

The half-cent toward schools comes as Marion County’s one-cent penny tax is up for renewal.

If both sale taxes on the ballot are approved Marion County would see a sales tax of 7.5%

Read: Outback Steakhouse’s parent company closes 41 restaurants nationwide

The district will tour Sparr Elementary, Anthony Elementary, Fessenden Elementary, Ward Highlands Elementary, and Fort King Middle School on Thursday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group