Police investigate man’s death inside home in Melbourne neighborhood

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne said they are investigating a man’s death inside of a home in a neighborhood.

Officers said they responded to the death inside of a home on McDermott Ave around 2:05 p.m. on Friday.

Police said they found 32-year-old Kenneth Johnson dead in the home when they arrived.

Officers did not release a cause of death but said they are treating the case as a homicide.

Investigators said Johnson’s death appears to be an isolated incident.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s death is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.

People can also call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

