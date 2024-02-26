WATCH: Volusia County deputy hit by driver during traffic stop, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Video shows the moment a deputy was hit by a driver in Volusia County.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video from the moment one of their deputies was clipped by a van.

It happened during a traffic stop Saturday morning in DeLand.

Read: Volusia County man shot after argument, police say

Thankfully, the deputy was not seriously injured.

The sheriff’s office released the video to serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

Watch: Man accused of stealing Amazon delivery van in Volusia County

After being struck, the deputy then followed that driver and eventually pulled him over.

The driver told the deputy he was celebrating his birthday and had “just left the club.”

Read: Volusia County couple says FEMA won’t pay to ‘lift’ their house

Florida Highway Patrol responded to this incident and issued the driver several citations.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group