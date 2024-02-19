WATCH: Deputies arrest man accused of stealing Amazon delivery van in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of stealing an Amazon delivery van is now in the Volusia County Jail.

Deputies said they tracked down the stolen van on Sunday.

Volusia County deputies also released body camera video of the arrest.

Investigators say 35-year-old Matthew Houghtaling took the van from an Amazon driver in Ormond Beach.

They discovered the van and arrested Houghtaling at a Circle K gas station about 20 miles away.

See more in the video above.

