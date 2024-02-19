Osceola County man accused of child abuse arrested after social media search, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County man accused of child abuse has been arrested, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Davie Albarran was arrested late Sunday night and is currently in the Polk County Jail.

Davie’s own daughter, Ann Albarran took to social media over a year ago to help police track him down.

“So this is my father. If you see him, please call the cops ‘cause we are currently still looking for him,” Ana Albarran said in a TikTok post.

Ann posted on the social media platform after finding out her father is wanted in Osceola County for charges of child abuse.

Her posts on TikTok received millions of views as people spread the word.

