Happening Friday: Cold weather supplies giveaway for seniors

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Florida certainly isn’t known for cold weather, but temperatures do occasionally plummet here in the Sunshine State.

When it happens, staying warm and safe can be a real challenge for many, including senior citizens.

Two local nonprofits have teamed up to help Central Florida seniors keep warm when the mercury dips.

Senior Resource Alliance and Mercy Road will be handing out “cold weather kits” at no cost.

On Jan. 12, the drive-thru style event will be held at Northland Church in Longwood.

The giveaway runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers said kits will include items such as space heaters, blankets, gloves and personal items.

Volunteers will even be on hand to help load supplies into seniors’ vehicles.

The event is open to all seniors.

For more information, click here.

