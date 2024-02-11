Happening Friday: Food giveaway in DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Volusia County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in DeLand.

The Feb. 16 event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be held at:

1640 East Voorhis Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, USA

The distribution will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Each pound of food we deliver sows seeds of hope for thousands of Florida families. In 2023, Farm Share distributed 93 million pounds of food – equating to 58 million meals – with the support of the Florida Legislature. Join our mission: https://t.co/hTtldZSlz4 pic.twitter.com/YbLpUfEbQQ — Farm Share, Inc. (@FarmShareFL) February 5, 2024

