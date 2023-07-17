Happening now: Harbor House hosting food drive to benefit domestic violence survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have extra non-perishable food items in your pantry, Harbor House will take them off your hands.

The domestic violence shelter is hosting its summer food drive now through July 28.

Harbor House is looking for donations of shelf-stable foods including canned tuna, chicken, beans and vegetables; baby food and formula; and nut butters and jam.

You can also make a monetary donation by clicking here.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 708 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 202, in Orlando.

Weekend plans? Consider shopping for non-perishable food items and participate in our Summer Food Drive to benefit survivors at Harbor House!#harborhousefl #orlandononprofits pic.twitter.com/e0Rq5cFPk6 — Harbor House (@harborhousefl) July 14, 2023

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, you can get help from the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-799-7233. You can also text START to 88788.

