Happening this month: Thornton Park District hosting annual Halloween Block Party

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Thornton Park District will host its 10th annual Halloween Block Party next weekend.

The event will take place Oct. 28 on Washington Street in Thornton Park from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., featuring outdoor bars, a costume contest, DJs, and live entertainment.

Tickets for the event are $10 in advance or $20 on the day of and can be purchased online here.

The event is open to those ages 21 and up only. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Florida Theatrical Association.

