Happening this weekend: New traffic pattern begins at I-4 and Sand Lake Road

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting this weekend, drivers will notice a new traffic pattern in a busy part of Orange County.

It’s happening at the Interstate-4 and Sand Lake Road interchange.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the new traffic flow is known as a “diverging diamond.”

The pattern is part of the plan to improve safety and help ease congestion in the area.

The project has a price tag of more than $219 million and began last spring.

While the diverging diamond is expected to be implemented late Friday or Saturday morning, FDOT said the interchange will not be complete until 2027.

