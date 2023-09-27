Happening today: CareerSource hosting job fair in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County job seekers, take note.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is hosting a Marion County Job Fair on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, located at 3001 S.W. College Road in Ocala.

The event is open to any job seekers in the Citrus, Levy and Marion counties.

Businesses in attendance will include: ABCO Transportation, Best Buy/Geek Squad, Chick-fil-A Ocala, Citrus County Board of County Commissioners, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, City of Ocala, Dollar Tree Distribution, Evergreen Private Care, FedEx Ground, Fidelity Manufacturing, InTec (Gibson Electric), Florida Department of Corrections, Marion County Public Schools, On Top of the World, Owens Corning, Rank Quality Restaurants, Right at Home Nature Coast, Salvation Army, TimberRidge Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Tri-Eagle Sales and World Equestrian Center.

“Right now, our unemployment rate is low while at the same time, businesses are actively hiring, so job seekers have the advantage,” said Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion. “There is no better time to meet in person with hiring managers and you can do that in one place, on one day, at no charge.”

Organizers said those planning to attend should bring printed copies of their resume and be prepared for on-the-spot job interviews. Appropriate attire is required.

