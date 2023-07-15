Happening today: Food giveaway in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Residents in the Mount Dora area can pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway.

Organizers said the distribution event will be hosted in conjunction with Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church.

The July 15 event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the church, located at:

303 East Jackson Avenue, Mt. Dora, FL 32757

See the map below for event location:

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Food availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

The distribution event will be drive-thru style to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of everyone who participates, organizers said.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

