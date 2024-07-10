Happening today: Orlando job fair to feature 80 local employers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Employment Council will host its summer job fair this afternoon in Orlando.

Attendees will have an opportunity to engage and interact with representatives from more than 80 local companies.

Organizers said employers will be on hand from various fields, including:

Administration

Hospitality

Healthcare

Transportation

Customer service

Education

Construction

Skilled trade

Sales

Government

Business services

Law enforcement

Registered job seekers will be able to best navigate the event by using the CFEC Job Fair Mobile App.

The July 10 event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s being held at Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Building, located at:

4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808

For complete details on Wednesday’s CFEC job fair, click here.

