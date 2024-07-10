Happening today: Orlando job fair to feature 80 local employers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Employment Council will host its summer job fair this afternoon in Orlando.
Attendees will have an opportunity to engage and interact with representatives from more than 80 local companies.
Organizers said employers will be on hand from various fields, including:
- Administration
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Customer service
- Education
- Construction
- Skilled trade
- Sales
- Government
- Business services
- Law enforcement
Registered job seekers will be able to best navigate the event by using the CFEC Job Fair Mobile App.
The July 10 event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s being held at Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Building, located at:
- 4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808
For complete details on Wednesday’s CFEC job fair, click here.
On July 10, 2024. HUGE JOB FAIR, 12-4 PM, Orlando Fairgrounds Expo Building, 4603 W. Colonial Dr with 80 employers. Register https://t.co/wGkgueFOIk #JobFair #CFEC @Fox35news @OBJUpdate @orlandosentinel @clickorlando @CEFCorg @Wesh @Wftv pic.twitter.com/zHHj2bYvZL— Central Florida Employment Council CFEC (@CFECorg) July 9, 2024
