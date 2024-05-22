Happening today: Rescued sea turtles to be released in Ponce Inlet

PONCE INLET, Fla. — The Volusia County Marine Science Center is planning to release some rehabilitated sea creatures on Wednesday.

The center wants to reintroduce three juvenile green sea turtles into the ocean.

Sea turtles Manchego and Nettle were suffering from pneumonia when they were found in Volusia County waters.

Another one, named Swiss, was found on New Smyrna Beach missing his left front flipper.

The sea turtles will be released at the Beach Street ramp in Ponce Inlet at 1:30 p.m.

