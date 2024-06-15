14 new firefighters are getting ready to step into the field in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The recruits graduated Friday from the Seminole County Training Academy.

The firefighters are now starting their careers as probationary firefighters.

Channel 9 was at the scene as the graduates received their certifications.

Read: SATURDAY: Free Juneteenth celebration at Camping World Stadium

Half of the firefighters who graduated either grew up or live in the county they will be protecting.

Many of the recruits said it was one of the main reasons they chose the Seminole County Fire Department.

In addition, the new recruits and three existing members of the fire department were promoted at the event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group