Happening tonight: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is counting down to the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission will send another batch of 23 Starlink satellites into low earth orbit.

As in past missions, the satellites will be used to provide broadband internet capability to locations throughout the world.

READ: Public gets first look at proposed rail line from airport to Disney Springs

The launch is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:01 p.m.

After separation, the first stage booster will land on a droneship named “Just Read the Instructions” stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX said it has planned a backup window for the launch at the same time on Thursday night.

READ: FBI investigating after flight from Orlando diverted to Jacksonville due to reported threat

When it happens, you can see the rocket lift off on Channel 9 and right here at WFTV.com.

Targeting Wednesday, December 6 for a Falcon 9 launch of @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 5, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group