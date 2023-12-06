FBI investigating after flight from Orlando diverted to Jacksonville due to reported threat

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a flight from Orlando was diverted to Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon for a reported threat.

According to a spokesperson with Jacksonville International Airport, Breeze Flight 717 took off from Orlando just before 4:30 p.m. bound for Providence, Rhode Island.

Approximately an hour into the flight, the plane was diverted to Jacksonville International Airport after an “incident” was reported on-board.

The FBI responded to investigate and performed a K-9 sweep of the plane.

According to a spokesperson for the FBI’s Jacksonville field office, so far, there’s no indication of a legitimate threat to the flight.

Authorities have not released any other details on the exact nature of the threat.

In a statement, a Breeze Airways spokesperson said they’re working with authorities in Jacksonville to investigate the incident.

“Safety is our paramount concern and we will share more information as it becomes available,” the statement said.

