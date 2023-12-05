New public transportation rideshare option available in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A new transportation service is now available in DeLand. VoRide is the county’s new curb-to-curb rideshare initiative.

All passengers have to do to book a trip is go to the VoRide app on a smartphone and select a start and end destination within the designated service zone.

There are seven VoRide vans that are part of the Volusia County Transit Services Division.

“It’s a more convenient, efficient, and effective way to travel,” Ralf Heseler, the Transit Planning Manager for Volusia County, said.

For now, this service will only be offered in the DeLand area for a flat rate of $2 per ride per person.

“I think it’s great,” Melvin Risner, a DeLand resident, said. “A lot of people are down on their luck and need lower price rides.”

The zone spans from Spring Garden Avenue south to Orange Camp Road. Then from Grand Avenue east to 12th Avenue.

Popular destinations in the designated zone include Stetson University, DeLand Regional Library, Country Club Corners Shopping Center, and the DeLand Amtrak Station.

Riders we spoke with say this new option can keep them out of the elements and get them to a destination faster.

“This helps,” Risner said. I’m disabled myself. This helps out a lot.

The county says rides may involve multiple pick-ups and drop-offs to optimize efficiency and maintain low fares.

Vans will have VoRide and county logos and will be operated by drivers employed by the county’s contractor, Via, who have passed background and driving record checks.

For destinations outside the service zone, passengers will be taken to the nearest VoTran transfer point to continue their trip on a VoTran bus.

If you don’t have a smart phone, you can book online VoRide (votran.org) or call VoTran’s customer service.

VoRide’s will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

