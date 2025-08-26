Happening Wednesday: Food giveaway in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Residents in the Clermont area of Lake County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Wednesday.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The location for the Aug. 27 event will be:

9110 US-192, Clermont, Florida 34714

The giveaway is schedule to get underway at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last.

It’s is being held in partnership with Hands of Hope.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group