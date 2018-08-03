0 Happy 26th anniversary, Vanessa Echols! 9 times she reminded us she HATES snakes

CENTRAL FLORIDA - August 3, 1992 started a new era for WFTV: A new reporter named Vanessa Echols walked in the door for her first day.

"It was exciting: New station, new city, new people," said the now-anchor and breast cancer survivor. "I was ready for a challenge."

Since that day 26 years ago, Echols worked her way up from reporter, to morning anchor, to afternoon and evening anchor: delivering the news to countless people in Central Florida over the years.

Her battle with breast cancer inspired women to be checked for the disease. Her new podcast has opened up new conversations about race. And she's shown her love for the Alabama Crimson Tide many times.

But one thing also stands out among her colleagues and viewers:

Vanessa. HATES. Snakes.

"People come up to me and ask me if I had a traumatic experience with snakes or something. I haven't. I just don't like them!," Echols said. "And I'm convinced our producers put snake stories in the shows just to torture me."

Here are nine times Vanessa has reminded us that she wants nothing to do with snakes:

1. You've been warned: It's so important, it's in her Twitter bio:

2. When the snakes come to her:

I just followed back @Outdoordarlin who describes herself as a snake catcher. Well this oughta be interesting 😁 See you today at Noon on Channel 9. #SnakesAreNotInvited — Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) August 1, 2018

3. When Ty Russell reported on a local snake breeding program:

.@TRussellWFTV just GLEEFULLY came over to my desk to tell me he's working on a story for the 4:00 news today. It's about SNAKE breeding in Lake County. #IThoughtHeLikedMe #IGuessIWasWrong #JustSayNoToSnakes — Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) July 26, 2018

See Vanessa's hilarious reaction at the end of Ty's story:

4. When snake stories slither their way into the rundown for the day:

Well this oughta be interesting, at 12:25, we have a story that our producer has titled "Snakes Need Your Help." #NoThankYou :) — Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) July 25, 2018

5. When "friends" get too close to the enemy.

So @MPriceWFTV has a story at 4 and he's holding a snake for part of it...at least that's what I'm told. I'm not watching. Myrt is no longer my friend.😁 — Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) May 29, 2018

6. When colleagues of 26 years have questionable loyalty:

So you learned nothing from the last time you tried something like this. I’ll be waiting for you when you get to work tomorrow. 😀😜 https://t.co/VUtNMtudBM — Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) May 23, 2018

7. We promise we don't hate you.

Clearly my co-workers hate me. LOL :) :) :) https://t.co/UhuP936vzs — Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) May 18, 2018

8. Maybe it's all just a ruse to get us to watch?

The snake story is coming up in 2 minutes. Tune in and watch me be tortured. :) #Channel 9 #WFTV #WFTVAtNoon — Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) April 27, 2018

9. ...We take it back #8. The fear is real:

And he should know that! :) https://t.co/SzzT4OKiDk — Vanessa Echols (@VEcholsWFTV) March 23, 2018

