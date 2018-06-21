  • Vanessa Echols' Purses & Prizes Fundraiser

    By: Michelle Stevens

    Updated:

    Join WFTV 9 Family Connection for the DON'T MISS event of the season. It's the annual Purses & Prizes Extravaganza benefitting Vanessa Echols' Compassionate Hands & Hearts Breast Cancer Outreach organization.  You'll have a chance to enjoy delicious food, drinks and entertainment and possibly walk away with a new high-end designer handbag and/or a prize package. The theme this year is "YOU'RE THE STAR"...so there will be a host of surprises waiting for you.  

    Get your tickets now, last year's event sold out in three days!

    https://www.eventbrite.com/e/purses-prizes-extravaganza-2018-tickets-46508961556

    Cocktail attire


