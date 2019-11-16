  • Have you seen him? Police searching for missing 15-year-old with autism

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

    Officials said John Baker was last seen in the area of Colonial Plaza Mall in the 2400 block of East Colonial Drive.

    Related Headlines

    Officers said he was last seen wearing an Ohio State Buckeyes T-shirt.

    They said he is autistic and has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

    Baker stands 5-feet, 11 inches tall and is 150 pounds. 

    Anyone with information regarding Baker's location is urged to call law enforcement.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories