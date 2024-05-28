Local

Have you seen him? Teen with autism missing in Sumter County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager with autism is missing in Sumter County and law enforcement said there’s an active search underway to find him.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Early Tuesday, Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Peyton Pickard.

Pickard left his home in Bushnell on Monday and hasn’t been seen since, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

READ: Judge backs revoking Wildwood group home’s license after woman with disabilities dies

The boy’s home is in the area of County Road 575 and W County Road 48, officials said.

Deputies said the teen is autistic and nonverbal.

Pickard was last seen walking away from his home, wearing only black boxer shorts.

Peyton Pickard is described as:

  • 16 years old
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Approximately 5′7″
  • Approximately 120 lbs.  
  • Burn scar on right leg

Sumter Sheriff’s Office said there is a large law enforcement presence in the area of where the child disappeared as officials continue to search for him.

Anyone who sees Pickard or might know his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read