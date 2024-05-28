Have you seen him? Teen with autism missing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager with autism is missing in Sumter County and law enforcement said there’s an active search underway to find him.

Early Tuesday, Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Peyton Pickard.

Pickard left his home in Bushnell on Monday and hasn’t been seen since, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Please share this post! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Peyton Pickard, 16yo Peyton is known to have burn scars on his right leg. If you have any info on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or 911. pic.twitter.com/ZxabzVDxpJ — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 28, 2024

The boy’s home is in the area of County Road 575 and W County Road 48, officials said.

Deputies said the teen is autistic and nonverbal.

Pickard was last seen walking away from his home, wearing only black boxer shorts.

Peyton Pickard is described as:

16 years old

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Approximately 5′7″

Approximately 120 lbs.

Burn scar on right leg

Sumter Sheriff’s Office said there is a large law enforcement presence in the area of where the child disappeared as officials continue to search for him.

Anyone who sees Pickard or might know his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

