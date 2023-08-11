Hawaii wildfires: 6 Central Florida Red Cross volunteers on their way to help

ORLANDO, Fla. — Six volunteers from the Central Florida Red Cross are on their way to Hawaii to help with the ongoing response to the Hawaii wildfires.

The Red Cross said hundreds of homes and businesses are destroyed, thousands are without power, and all phone and cell services are down in the area.

Officials said Red Cross disaster workers are opening shelters on two islands where thousands of people are seeking shelter from the fires.

Early Friday morning, six Central Florida volunteers boarded flights to help support efforts for at least three weeks:

Robert Jaquet, Roger Ocampo and Erica Santella from the Mid-FL Chapter (Winter Haven)

Kathy Burkett from the Greater Orlando Chapter

Dolores Pastrana from the Southwest Florida Chapter (Sarasota)

Gary Potts from the Greater Tampa Bay Chapter

The American Red Cross of Central Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands said they are ready to deploy more disaster-trained workers as needed.

People who need assistance locating a missing loved one due to the current disaster, can call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and select Option 4. Follow the voice prompts for “Hawaii Wildfires.” Please note call volume is high and callers may experience longer wait times.

People can help by donating to the Red Cross Disaster Relief, which officials said enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters. To donate you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

