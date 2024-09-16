Hawkers Asian Street Food files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy to prevent lender from seizing control

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Hawkers Asian Street Food, a local restaurant chain that has expanded to 15 locations across seven states since opening its Mills Avenue restaurant in 2011, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sept. 16.

Shortly after receiving a default notice from its lender — ABC Funding LLC, an administrative agent for Boston-based Summit Partners Subordinated Debt Fund IV-A LP — Hawkers leadership retained business bankruptcy attorney Scott Shuker of Orlando firm Shuker & Dorris PA.

The case was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

