Iconic restaurant chain to open on Sundays

4 Rivers Smokehouse has announced in a statement to Orlando Business Journal it will start opening its Central Florida locations on Sundays, beginning September 22, with the exception of the SODO location.

The decision marks a significant shift for the family-owned, faith-based restaurant chain, which traditionally has been closed on Sundays to accommodate family and worship activities.

The new Sunday hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, starting September 27, all locations will extend their operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m.

