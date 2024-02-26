'Healing & empowerment': Family fights for change 12 years after Trayvon Martin’s death

SANFORD, Fla. — Monday marks 12 years since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed in Sanford.

The 17-year-old died Feb. 26, 2012, in a confrontation with George Zimmerman, a then-28-year-old neighborhood watch volunteer.

Martin was on the way to visit his father in a gated community in Sanford after going to a nearby store.

The initial police report said Zimmerman called authorities to report a suspicious person who “looks like he’s up to no good.”

Zimmerman then followed Martin and said he was forced to use his gun in self-defense. In a lengthy trial, Zimmerman was found guilty.

The shooting sparked debates nationwide about racial profiling and Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, still fights for change.

According to ABC affiliate WPLG, Fulton and Tracy Martin started a foundation in Martin’s name to help provide emotional and financial support to families who have lost a child as a result of gun violence.

“We want our community to know, we want the world to know, we want our young people to know that they have a right to walk in peace without being followed, chased, pursued, profiled or murdered,” Fulton said.

