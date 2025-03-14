Health alert issued for blue-green algae in Orange County’s Lake Killarney

, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has issued a health alert for blue-green algae toxins found in another lake.

State health officials say the harmful algae was found near the center of Lake Killarney. The public is advised to be cautious in these areas.

This alert is in response to water samples taken on March 7.

This follows a health alert last week for harmful blue-green algae toxins found in Lake Gatlin and Lake Highland.

Below are precautions advised by the health department.

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae or water that is discolored or smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Officials warn that boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook the fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

The health department says blue-green algae are common in Florida’s freshwater environments. It can be harmful to humans and pets, as well as ecosystems. Sensitive people may still be at risk even at low concentrations and should avoid exposure.

Visit Protecting Florida Together to learn more about blue-green algae.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group