Health officials confirm 2nd case of rabies within Winter Park area

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Environmental Health program of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County confirmed a second case of rabies within a Winter Park neighborhood where a rabies alert was previously issued.
The original alert was issued on March 14 for the neighborhood of Staunton Avenue and Biscayne Drive, which is an area east of I-4, west of Orlando Avenue, south of Lee Road and north of Orange Avenue.
Health officials issued the alert in response to a raccoon in the area that tested positive for the disease and may have infected other animals.
The rabies alert is for 60 days until further notice.
Officials are urging anyone that has been bitten or scrtached by an animal in the area to contact Orange County Animal Services and seek medical attention.
For additional information on rabies, click here.
