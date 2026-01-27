Seminole County parents jailed after 10-month-old hospitalized with severe injuries

OVIEDO, Fla. — Two Seminole County parents are in jail after their 10-month-old son was hospitalized with severe injuries, prompting an investigation into possible child abuse.

19-year-old Sh’kira Wilson and 20-year-old Montavious James both appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Wilson faces a charge of Child Neglect with Great Bodily Harm, and James is facing charges of Aggravated Child Abuse and Child Neglect with Great Bodily Harm.

According to Oviedo Police, in August, when the infant was just five months old, he was brought to Oviedo Medical Center for a swollen knee.

Investigators said medical staff discovered that the infant had a fractured femur, multiple fractured ribs and a laceration on the liver. Hospital staff determined that these injuries were not accidental.

According to Oviedo Police, while Wilson was at work, James sent her text messages regarding the baby’s condition, mentioning the child had a swollen knee.

About 24 hours later, he brought the child to the hospital and explained to Wilson that the injuries may have occurred after an incident where he was “throwing (the baby) in the air and catching him.”

Adam Egert, Lieutenant with Oviedo Police Department, stated, “It’s very disturbing that injuries like this could happen to a child that young.”

Egert told Channel 9 that it took police several months to make an arrest because investigators needed to speak with several medical experts to build their case.

On Tuesday, Wilson’s attorney argued that probable cause against Wilson was weak, especially because Wilson was not home when the injury is believed to have occurred.

“Once the injury persisted, she did immediately take the child to the hospital, where she learned of the child’s injury. And that happened in less than 24 hours. And some of that time, she was at work. She was not the primary person in charge of the care. She did not know how the injury happened,” the attorney stated.

During the court hearing, Wilson expressed distress as prosecutors requested that she not have contact with her child. The judge ultimately allowed her supervised contact as her case of child neglect progresses. Wilson’s bond was set at $15,000.

In contrast, James was ordered to have no contact with the infant and faces charges of neglect and aggravated child abuse, with a bond set at $45,000.

Both Wilson and James are scheduled to return to court on March 10 at 1:30 p.m

