Heartwarming moment caught on video when Orlando officer pulls over daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. - An adorable moment was caught on camera when an Orlando police officer pulled over his toddler’s 'car.'
According to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department, Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he noticed his daughter, Talynn, driving her toy car on the wrong side of the road.
Kipp pulled her over and asked Talynn for her license, registration and proof of insurance, to which she responded with giggles and smiles.
Talynn was let go with a warning, perhaps due to the level of cuteness.
Watch the video below:
OPD Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road. When asked for her license, registration, and proof of insurance, Talynn laughed at Officer Kipp and was subsequently let go with just a warning. pic.twitter.com/CIjyEhv02c— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 25, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}