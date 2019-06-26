  • Heartwarming moment caught on video when Orlando officer pulls over daughter

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An adorable moment was caught on camera when an Orlando police officer pulled over his toddler’s 'car.' 

    According to a tweet from the Orlando Police Department, Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he noticed his daughter, Talynn, driving her toy car on the wrong side of the road.

    Kipp pulled her over and asked Talynn for her license, registration and proof of insurance, to which she responded with giggles and smiles.

    Talynn was let go with a warning, perhaps due to the level of cuteness.

