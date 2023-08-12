The heat goes on: Sunday will also be a Weather Alert Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is a Weather Alert Day for the extreme heat and it will be like that for tomorrow, so please stay cool.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the excessive heat warning for Orlando has been issued for Sunday as temperatures push into the upper 90s again, with the heat index well above 110 degrees.

Read: Hot, hot, hot: Saturday is a Weather Alert Day

What about rain? We’re much drier than normal, but a few spotty storms will hit select locations as the sea breeze moves inland through sunset. Then expect another steamy night tonight.

There is a higher chance of rain tomorrow during the afternoon/early evening, but not everyone will get some.

Read: This weekend: Florida Kids & Family Expo returns for its 8th year

If your neighborhood gets some well-deserved rain over the next few days, please take cover from any lightning.

The tropics are looking quiet for now, but things will pick up as we get closer to September.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group