Hot, hot, hot: Saturday is a Weather Alert Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dangerous heat will stretch across all of Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said an excessive heat warning has been issued for all Central Florida counties from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Crimi expects heat index values to hit 110 to 114 degrees on Saturday.

On top of that, we could have another day of record-breaking heat.

Orlando will be 99 degrees, with a record 98 degrees set back in 1938.

Afternoon showers and storms will be limited.

Consider yourself lucky if you get a cooling shower or storm.

Sunday will be hot again.

As of right now, Marion and Flagler counties are the only counties with an excessive heat watch.

