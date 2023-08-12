This weekend: Florida Kids & Family Expo returns for its 8th year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s largest family expo is back just like students are back in their classrooms.

The 2023 Florida Kids & Family Expo will take place at the Orange County Convention Center on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schools, businesses, organizations, and families will come together to showcase and learn all the resources available for students in the Central Florida community.

Hundreds of exhibitors are part of the event, from entertainment venues and party organizers to college planning companies.

Kids are the main guests at the event; here’s a sneak peek of all the activities for the little ones:

Meet and greet with their favorite Star Wars Villains, Princesses, Pirates, and more

Truck Zone: Climb inside a fire truck, police car, and more

Petting Zoo

Face painting

Trampolines and rock climbing

Interact with butterflies, kangaroos, and exotic animals.

Parents, don’t worry-- there’s some fun planned for you, such as wine tasting, sports zones from Orlando’s soccer and basketball teams, and giveaways.

Live performances will also take place throughout the weekend expo.

Aerial shows, dance performances, and comedy shows will make the family fun time even better.

Families can buy tickets to the event

