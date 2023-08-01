Contests

Enter for chance to win tickets to the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Coke Zero Sugar 400 (WFTV)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It all comes down to Daytona.

>>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS <<<

With only 16 Playoffs spots up for grabs, anything could happen on the high banks of Daytona.

Be here to experience the intensity as drivers go all out to keep their championship hopes alive Aug. 26.

Read: Chris Buescher wins at Richmond and secures spot in NASCAR playoffs

Enter for chance to win tickets below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Most Read