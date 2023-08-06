Wawa offers free coffee to teachers, school staff all month in August

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cheers to classrooms!

Wawa celebrates the Sunshine State’s teachers, faculty, and staff with free coffee every day in August.

The goal is to recognize the work of those who educate, guide and inspire children.

Every day, from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, school faculty and staff can get any size of hot coffee or fountain drink for free -- All they have to do is tell the person at the register that they work at a school.

Read: ‘Be a Mindleader’: AdventHealth program works to help improve youth mental health

Wawa Senior Director of Store Operations, Robert Yeatts, said they hope to give back to those who help educate children across the state.

“Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” he said.

In addition to the free drink, Wawa partnered with Donor’s Choose, an online tool for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies and support.

Read:

Wawa gave $25,000 towards these funds to support schools in the area.

Teachers can submit a project on this website -- those who meet Wawa’s criteria could receive funds.

Starting in September, the ‘Cheers to Classrooms’ initiative will debut in Washington D.C, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and more.

Read:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Store offers free school supplies to Orange County teachers

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group