The heat is on for this Holiday weekend!

ORLANDO, Fla. — Daytime highs will hit the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for isolated showers and lightning storms.

Sunday will be hotter.

Highs will reach the upper 90s, near record levels.

To make the heat even more oppressive, additional humidity will make it feel steamier.

Heat index values are expected to reach 100 to 110 degrees tomorrow Monday.

