Cocoa Beach police to hold news conference on unpermitted party on the beach

COCOA BEACH , Fla. — Police at Cocoa Beach have been made aware of an unpermitted beach party happening on Saturday.

A news conference will be held at noon regarding the illegal event titled “Beach Day Party” happening Saturday

In a statement released from CBPD, officials said, “This is an unpermitted event and is therefore illegal. The City Manager has established a Special Event Zone under Florida Statutes. This zone is from the North entrance of Cocoa Beach to the South entrance of Cocoa Beach.”

The agency goes on to say, “All traffic violations will be strictly enforced, and fines will be doubled. Any traffic violations can result in the towing and impoundment of vehicles. There will be strict enforcement of all Florida Statutes and ordinances, including arrests as appropriate.”

