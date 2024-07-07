Heat ramps up during the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was hot today.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there was a heat advisory for Polk and Sumter Counties, where the heat index was 100+ once again.

Most areas won’t see rain this evening.

A few will see rain, though, especially in and near Marion and Sumter Counties.

Read: Tropical Storm Beryl continues to organize

Sunday has a better chance of rain from midday through sunset.

All afternoon on Sunday is a fair game for storms.

Next week, the chances of our daily afternoon storms are higher and more widespread.

The heat won’t be as bad.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Heat ramps up during holiday weekend Heat index leads to heat advisories in Central Florida. (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group