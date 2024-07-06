Tropical Storm Beryl continues to organize

TEXAS — Beryl’s winds are still 60 mph but expected to continue organizing and strengthening.

Hurricane warnings have been posted to parts of the Texas coast.

Conditions are expected to become more favorable for Beryl to restrengthen in the next 48 hours before Texas landfall.

It should be back to hurricane strength by tomorrow while approaching the coast.

A hurricane warning is now in effect for the Texas coast from Baffin Bay northward to Sargent.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the Texas coast from Sargent to High Island.

There is a danger of a life-threatening storm surge late Sunday night and Monday along the coast of Texas.

Flooding is possible in the Texas Gulf Coast, and rip currents could affect beach conditions across the United States.

