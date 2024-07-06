Local

Hiring alert: Central Florida Employment Council to host job fair in Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Employment Council will host its summer job fair this coming Wednesday in Orlando.

Organizers said attendees will have an opportunity to engage and interact with representatives from as many as 100 local companies.

Employers will be on hand from various fields, including:

  • Administration
  • Hospitality
  • Healthcare
  • Transportation
  • Customer service
  • Education
  • Construction
  • Skilled trade
  • Sales
  • Government
  • Business services
  • Law enforcement

Registered job seekers will be able to best navigate the event by using the CFEC Job Fair Mobile App.

The July 10 event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It will take place at Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Building, located at:

  • 4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808

For complete details about the upcoming CFEC job fair, click here.

