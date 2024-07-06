Hiring alert: Central Florida Employment Council to host job fair in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida Employment Council will host its summer job fair this coming Wednesday in Orlando.

Organizers said attendees will have an opportunity to engage and interact with representatives from as many as 100 local companies.

Employers will be on hand from various fields, including:

Administration

Hospitality

Healthcare

Transportation

Customer service

Education

Construction

Skilled trade

Sales

Government

Business services

Law enforcement

Registered job seekers will be able to best navigate the event by using the CFEC Job Fair Mobile App.

The July 10 event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It will take place at Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Building, located at:

4603 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808

For complete details about the upcoming CFEC job fair, click here.

July 10th between 12-4pm is one of the largest job fairs in Orlando, Central Florida to feature 100 top employers offering thousands of job openings in various industries. Register today, and then meet, network, & interview with employers ready to hire! https://t.co/wGkgueFOIk pic.twitter.com/QmeqRBfzm6 — Central Florida Employment Council CFEC (@CFECorg) June 17, 2024

