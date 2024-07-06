Hot and steamy in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be hot and muggy today across Central Florida.

Daytime highs will climb above average with highs in the low to mid 90 degrees.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the heat index values will reach 102 to 105 degrees in most of our interior communities.

Heat advisories in place for Sumter and Polk counties today, starting at 12 p.m.

weather

Meanwhile, we won’t see much relief from the rain.

Only isolated showers and storms will be possible inland today.

