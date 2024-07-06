Hundreds hit the sand for annual Firecracker 5k in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — More than 500 runners and walkers laced up their running shoes to hit the sand of New Smyrna Beach Saturday morning.

It’s another edition of the Firecracker 5K Run and Walk, which has become an Independence Day tradition in Volusia County.

Runners, joggers and walkers are competing for medals in 84 different categories.

The event is organized by the Flagler Avenue Business Association and hopes to bring the community together while also promoting the economy in the county.

On top of the race, organizers also have a community barbecue and show to cap the weekend of celebrations.

