Heavy smoke from 2 prescribed burns covers parts of Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department is reporting smoke in the area near Snow Hill Road from a prescribed burn that happened on Tuesday.

The prescribed burn occurred on the 134 acres at Little Big Econ in Seminole County.

Fire officials said they have completed the Little Big Econ prescribed burn.

Seminole County Fire also reported that there is a large 3,000-acre prescribed burn is happening near State Road 46 and Hatbill Road in Volusia County.

Due to winds smoke from the fire is affecting the Chuluota, Winter Springs, and Altamonte areas.

Officials are asking resident to not call 911 to report smoke or haze in the area, and to only call 911 to report “thick chimneys of smoke or flames.”

Check out the video of the prescribed burn in Volusia County from our Sky 9 Chopper:

