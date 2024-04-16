Police search for missing Orlando teen

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing teen who ran away after school on Monday.

Police believe Janaiah Jackson did not get on the school bus at 3:15 p.m.

She may be in the St. Augustine area, according to Orlando police.

Her mother reported Jackson’s disappearance to law enforcement on Monday.

Jackson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and black and white shoes.

Officials said she has a medical condition that requires her to take medication.

If you have any information, contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

