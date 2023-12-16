Heavy storms expected for this weekend’s Weather Alert Days

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s windy as we wait for this weekend’s storm, which has prompted weather alert days for Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said meanwhile, through Saturday’s sunrise, it’s windy with only spotty rain.

Coastal erosion is possible during high tide times through tomorrow, with 12-foot waves possible at beaches.

Rain builds Saturday, scattered as we go through the morning and more widespread through the afternoon.

Saturday future rain (WFTV/WFTV)

Heavy rain is expected for the evening, with isolated, strong storms Saturday evening and overnight.

The storm system passes Sunday morning, shifting the winds from the northwest and drawing colder air in for next week.

Rainfall outlook Sunday (WFTV/WFTV)

