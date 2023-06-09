Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in Central Florida, we got you covered.

Check out our list of 9 things to do below.

Into the Woods

The Broadway hit ends its only engagement in Florida this weekend at the Dr. Phillips Center. Click here for details and tickets.

Summerween

Get a jump start on your spooky season at Boxi Park Saturday and Sunday. There will be live music, face painters, costume parades and more. Click here for details.

The Broads’ Way

Drag queen superstars Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore will perform “The Broad’s Way,” taking you on a journey through some of Broadway’s greatest musicals. Doors open at 7 p.m. at The Abey on S. Eola Drive in Orlando. Click here for tickets and details.

Cruel Intentions

Osceola Arts kicks off its limited run of “Cruel Intentions,” a musical based on the steamy 1999 film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Shows are this weekend and next weekend only. Click here for tickets.

Brooks and Dunn

Brooks and Dunn will hit the Amway Center Stage Saturday at 7 p.m. with special guests Scotty McCreery and Megan Moroney. Click here for tickets.

Drag Story Time

Momma Ashley Rose will be leading a story time at the Mexican Consulate in Orlando along with Special Guest Zara Nouveau Saturday at noon at Consulmex Orlando. Registration is required. Click here for details.

Carlos Mencia

Comedian Carlos Mencia will be at Orlando Improv Friday and Saturday. Click here for tickets and details

Registration for Dr. Phillips fall classes now open

Momma and Friends Pride

2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at Art/ifact Studio in Lakeland. Hosted by Momma Ashley Rose with special guests Miss Rose Dynasty 2023 Juno Vibranz, Mistah Aphrodite, Jessa Belle Light, Keirra Ka’oir Summers. Proceeds go to the Rose Dynasty Foundation to help with security for their events. Tickets are on sale now here.

Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival

Bass and dubstep artists will rock out the Orlando Amphitheater Friday and Saturday. Click here for tickets and details.

