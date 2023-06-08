Volusia County schools offering free Summer meals for kids

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Monday, Volusia County Schools will provide free meals to local kids 18 years of age or younger to help cover the gap in food service during the summer.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

School Way Cafe, a department of Volusia County Schools, will provide breakfast and lunch at certain school sites on Mondays through Thursdays until July 27, with some sites running through August 3.

As the 2022-2023 School Year winds down, here are some important dates to remember: Last day of school for students is Friday, June 2. The last day of school is also an early release day! Last day for teachers is Tuesday, June 6. pic.twitter.com/F3HHZVh1R7 — Volusia County Schools (@volusiaschools) May 30, 2023

READ: At least 21 teenagers hospitalized after part of elevated walkway collapses near a Texas beach

Kids who are participating in summer programs will receive breakfast and lunch at the schools they’re attending.

For security purposes, the parents or guardians of children who won’t be on campus during the summer will have to place an order for meals 24-hours in advance by contacting the front office of the participating school. The children must check in at the office during the designated meal time and eat the meal on site.

READ: Kissimmee approves $12M plan to convert motel into affordable housing

Summer meals are available thanks to a program offered through the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

For more information, click here.





See a complete list of the participating schools and their dates of operation below:

Daytona Beach

• Campbell Middle School, 625 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (June 12 - July 20)

• Champion Elementary, 921 Tournament Dr., Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (June 12-Aug. 3)

• David C. Hinson Sr. Middle, 1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117 (June 12 - July 27)

• Mainland High, 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (June 12 - July 27)

• Palm Terrace Elementary, 1825 Dunn Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (June 12 - June 29)

• R.J. Longstreet Elementary, 2745 S. Peninsula Dr., Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (June 12 - July 27)

• Seabreeze High School, 2700 N. Oleander Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (July 5 - July 27)

• Turie T. Small Elementary, 800 South Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 (June 12 - July 27)

• Westside Elementary, 1210 Jimmy Ann Dr. Daytona Beach, FL, 32117 (June 12 - July 27)





Debary

• Debary Elementary, 88 W. Highbanks Rd., Debary, FL 32713 (June 12 - Aug. 3)





DeLand

• DeLand High, 800 North Hill Ave., DeLand, FL 32724 (June 12 - July 27)

• Edith I. Starke Elementary, 730 S. Parsons Ave., DeLand, FL 32720 (July 5 - July 27)

• Freedom Elementary, 1395 S. Blue Lake Ave., DeLand, FL 32724 (June 12 - Aug. 3)

• George Marks Elementary, 1000 N. Garfield Ave., DeLand, FL 32724 (June 12 - July 27)

• Volusia Pines Elementary, 500 E. Kicklighter Rd., Lake Helen, FL 32744 (June 12 - June 29)





Deltona

• Deltona High, 100 Wolf Pack Run, Deltona, FL 32725 (June 12 - July 27)

• Deltona Lakes Elementary, 2135 Providence Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725 (June 12 - July 27)

• Deltona Middle, 250 Enterprise Rd., Deltona, FL 32725 (June 12 - July 27)

• Discovery Elementary, 975 Abagail Dr., Deltona, FL 32725 (July 5 - July 27)

• Friendship Elementary, 2746 Fulford St., Deltona, FL 32738 (June 12 - Aug. 3)

• Pine Ridge High, 926 Howland Blvd., Deltona, FL 32738 (July 5 - July 27)

• Pride Elementary, 1100 Learning Ln., Deltona, FL 32738 (June 12 - July 27)

• Spirit Elementary, 1500 Meadowlark Dr., Deltona, FL 32725 (June 12 - July 27)

• Sunrise Elementary, 3155 Phonetia Dr., Deltona, FL 32738 (July 5 - July 27)





Edgewater

• Edgewater Public Elementary, 801 S. Old County Rd., Edgewater, FL 32132 (June 12 - July 27)

• Indian River Elementary, 650 Roberts Rd., Edgewater, FL 32141 (June 12 – Aug. 3)





Holly Hill

• Holly Hill School, 1500 Center Ave., Holly Hill, FL 32117 (June 12 - July 27)





New Smyrna Beach

• Chisholm Elementary, 557 Ronnoc Ln., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 (June 12 - June 15)

• Coronado Elementary, 3550 Michigan Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 (June 12 - July 27)

• New Smyrna Beach High, 1015 10th St., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 (July 5 - July 27)





Orange City

• Orange City Elementary, 555 E. University Ave., Orange City, FL 32763 (June 12 - July 27)

• University High, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City, FL 32763 (July 5 - July 27)





Ormond Beach

• Pathways Elementary, 2100 Airport Rd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 (June 12 - July 27)





Osteen

• Osteen Elementary, 500 Doyle Rd., Osteen, FL 32764 (June 12 - July 27)





Pierson

• Pierson Elementary, 657 N. Center St., Pierson, FL 32180 (July 5 - July 27)

• T. Dewitt Taylor Middle/High, 100 E. Washington Ave., Pierson, FL 32180 (June 12 - July 27)





Port Orange

• Atlantic High, 1250 Reed Canal Rd., Port Orange, FL 32129 (June 12 - July 27)

• Cypress Creek Elementary, 6100 S. Williamson Blvd., Port Orange, FL 32128 (June 12 - July 27)

• Silver Sands Middle, 1300 Herbert St., Port Orange, FL 32129 (June 12 - Aug. 3)

• Spruce Creek Elementary, 642 Taylor Rd., Port Orange, FL 32127 (June 12 - July 27)





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group